Denver weather: Sunny and breezy in the city with up to 5 inches of snow in mountains

Denverites ought to get largely sunny and breezy climate situations on Wednesday whereas as much as 5 inches of snow might fall within the mountains, forecasters stated.

The excessive temperature in downtown Denver must be round 51 levels, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder.

It’s anticipated to be breezy with wind gusts as much as 30 mph, the NWS stated.

Gentle snow will proceed over the mountains at present. Further snowfall of 1 to three inches. Windy on the plains. #cowx. pic.twitter.com/HBR7JBuyyv — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 22, 2020

The mountains might get a complete of between 1 and 5 inches of snow Wednesday, forecasters stated. Wind gusts might attain 40 mph within the mountains, the NWS stated.

It’s forecast to be largely sunny once more Thursday in Denver, with a excessive temperature close to 48 levels, the NWS stated.

A heat up is predicted to start on Friday with a excessive temperature close to 53 levels, in keeping with the forecast.

Saturday’s excessive temperature might be round 55 levels and by Sunday the excessive is predicted to high out at round 60 levels, the NWS stated. It must be largely sunny by way of the weekend.

There’s an opportunity for rain showers on Monday, when the excessive temperature shall be close to 55 levels. On Monday night time, there’s a likelihood of rain and snow showers in Denver, the NWS stated. Rain and snow showers are additionally attainable on Tuesday.