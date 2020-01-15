Denver weather: Sunny and cool day ahead Wednesday

Excluding a cloudy Thursday, there’s a string of largely sunny days for the metro space by the weekend, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service.

Wednesday is predicted to be sunny with a excessive temperature close to 49 and an in a single day low round 24. Sturdy gusty winds will linger in and close to the foothills however are anticipated to lower by the afternoon.

Thursday is predicted to be cloudy with a excessive close to 48 levels and an in a single day low round 31.

The solar will return on Friday when the excessive temperature is predicted to be close to 53 levels. Will probably be breezy and winds might gust as excessive as 39 mph. The in a single day low is predicted to be round 24.

Saturday is predicted to be partly sunny with a excessive close to 46 and an in a single day low round 26 levels.

Sunday is predicted to be largely sunny with a excessive close to 50 levels and an in a single day low round 25 levels.