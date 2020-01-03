Denver weather: Sunny days ahead

There will probably be loads of sunshine within the metro space through the subsequent few days.

Friday is anticipated to be sunny with a excessive temperature close to 46 levels, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service.

There will probably be a bit little bit of wind with gusts as excessive as 16 mph and an in a single day low round 27.

With the mercury climbing to 58 levels and clear skies, Saturday “will be a good day to take your Christmas lights down,” stated Greg Hanson, a meteorologist with the Nationwide Climate Service.

Saturday’s in a single day low is anticipated to be round 26 levels.

Sunday will probably be sunny with a excessive close to 49 levels and an in a single day low round 25.

Monday is anticipated to be sunny with a excessive close to 42 and an in a single day low round 21.

Tuesday is anticipated to be sunny with a excessive close to 48 and a low round 24 levels.

Wednesday will probably be largely sunny with a excessive close to 50 levels and an in a single day low round 23.