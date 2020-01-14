News

Denver weather: Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue through the week

January 14, 2020
Metro space residents received’t have a lot to complain about in the case of the climate this week.

“Sunny skies and warm temperatures,” stated Kari Bowen, Nationwide Climate Service meteorologist.

Tuesday is forecast be sunny with a excessive temperature close to 53 levels and an in a single day low round 26.

Equally, Wednesday can also be anticipated to be sunny with a excessive close to 50 levels and an in a single day low round 23.

Thursday can also be forecast to be partly sunny with a excessive close to 49 levels and an in a single day low round 32.

Friday “will be mostly sunny, with a little bit of breeze,” Bowen stated. The excessive temperature is anticipated to be close to 53 levels and an in a single day low round 24.

The weekend is anticipated to be extra of the identical. Saturday’s excessive temperature is anticipated to be close to 47 levels and the in a single day low round 26. Skies might be partly sunny. Whereas Sunday is anticipated to once more be partly sunny day with a excessive temperature close to 50 levels and an in a single day low round 25.

