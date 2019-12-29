Denver weather: Sunny skies for the Denver region as snowstorm departs

The Denver metro area will see sunny skies Sunday as Saturday’s snow storm strikes away from Colorado, though some gusty winds will linger on the plains.

Gusts of as much as 50 mph are anticipated throughout the northeast plains Sunday, which may trigger blowing snow and decrease visibility, in response to the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder. The winds are anticipated to sluggish Sunday night.

No extra snow is anticipated within the Denver metro area Sunday, with clear skies and excessive temperatures within the mid-30s. The sunshine will proceed into the week, and a midweek warmup will increase temperatures into the low 50s on Wednesday, in response to the climate service.

Most roads within the area have been open Sunday, though the Colorado Division of Transportation reported that the majority roads are icy at factors.

Drivers on Interstate 70 between Vail and Copper Mountain have been required to comply with the passenger car traction legislation Sunday.