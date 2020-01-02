News

Denver weather: Sunshine with temps in the 40s for next few days

January 2, 2020
There’s a string of largely sunny days on faucet for the metro space via the start of subsequent week, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service.

“It’ll be kind of up and down in temperatures with lower 40s until Saturday and then close to 60 in Denver and then back into the 40s for Sunday and Monday,” Chad Gimmestad, NWS meteorologist stated on Thursday.

Thursday is anticipated to be largely sunny with a excessive close to 44 levels and an in a single day low round 19 levels.

Friday can be sunny with a excessive close to 43 levels and an in a single day low round 25.

Saturday is anticipated to be largely sunny with a excessive close to 58 levels and an in a single day low round 25.

On Sunday, the temperature is anticipated to dip to round 45 on a largely sunny day. The in a single day low is anticipated to be round 23 levels.

Monday is anticipated to be largely sunny with a excessive close to 43 and an in a single day low round 22.

Tuesday is anticipated to be sunny with a excessive close to 48 levels and an in a single day low round 24.

