Denver weather: Temperatures top 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies

It could be January however the temperature will high 60 levels within the metro space on Wednesday, in line with the Nationwide Climate Service.

Although it might appear extra like spring than the lifeless of winter, 60 plus levels “is not all that unusual,” stated Bernie Meier, NWS meteorologist. January temperatures can fluctuate extensively, he added.

“Normal in January is putting all the extremes together.”

The day is predicted to be breezy with wind gusts as excessive as 28 mph and an in a single day low round 25 levels.

It will likely be cooler on Thursday when the excessive is predicted to be close to 45 and an in a single day low round 24 levels. There’s a 20% probability of snow showers.

Friday is predicted to be a largely cloudy day and there’s a 30% probability of snow, primarily earlier than midday. The excessive temperature is predicted to be close to 34 levels and the in a single day low round 18.

Saturday is predicted to be sunny with a excessive close to 46 and a low round 21 levels on Saturday evening.

Sunday is predicted to be partly cloudy with a excessive close to 42 levels and a low round 21. Monday is predicted to be largely sunny with a excessive close to 42 levels and an in a single day low round 22.

On Tuesday there’s a slight probability of snow. The day is predicted to be largely sunny with a excessive temperature close to 43 levels.