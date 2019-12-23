Denver weather: Warm Monday before cooling off for Christmas

Metro-area residents can count on a principally cloudy two days because the countdown to Christmas Day continues.

However there can be little or no snow on the massive day, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service. “There maybe some snow showers moving over the urban areas but little to no accumulation,” mentioned Lisa Kriederman, NWS meteorologist.

The temperature, which hit a excessive within the 60s on Saturday and Sunday can be heat once more on Monday however it’s anticipated to chill regularly by the week.

Monday is predicted to be principally cloudy with a excessive temperature close to 65 levels and an in a single day low round 35 levels.

Tuesday is predicted to be partly sunny with a excessive close to 60 and an in a single day low close to 31 levels.

There’s a 10% probability of showers after 5 p.m. on Christmas day. However it is going to be principally sunny with a excessive close to 50 levels by many of the day. There’s a probability of snow showers in a single day when the low is predicted to be 27 levels.

There’s a 20% probability of snow showers on Thursday when skies are anticipated to be partly sunny and the excessive temperature may very well be close to 44 levels. The in a single day low is predicted to be round 24 levels.

There’s a slight probability of snow showers once more on Friday when the excessive may very well be close to 40 diploma and the in a single day low close to 24 levels.

Sunday is predicted to be principally sunny with a excessive close to 44 levels.