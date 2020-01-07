Denver weather: Warm, sunny and breezy

Tuesday is predicted to be heat and sunny in Denver, however a excessive wind advisory is in impact via this morning within the foothills, in line with the Nationwide Climate Service.

The metro space temperature is predicted to be close to 56 levels and winds might gust as excessive as 23 mph.

Foothills communities in Larimer, Boulder, Jefferson counties and elsewhere may see wind gusts as excessive as 44 mph. The wind will taper off within the afternoon.

Denver’s in a single day low is predicted to be round 26 levels.

Wednesday is once more anticipated to be sunny with a excessive close to 59 levels and an in a single day low of 26.

Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny with a excessive close to 46 levels and an in a single day low of 24. There’s a 20 p.c probability of snow showers on Thursday evening.

Friday is predicted to be partly sunny with a excessive close to 37 levels and a 20 p.c probability of snow showers. The in a single day low is predicted to be 17 levels.

Saturday will once more be largely with a excessive close to 44 and an in a single day low round 22 levels.

On Sunday there’s a slight probability of snow showers on a largely sunny day with a excessive temperature of 42 levels and an in a single day low round 19.