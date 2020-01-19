Denver weather: Warm temperatures, sunshine with possible snow later this week

The Denver area will see sunshine and hotter temperatures early this week, however that can give option to doable snow and wind on Thursday as a storm system swipes throughout the state.

Sunday will see highs within the higher 40s with sunshine and dry situations, based on the Nationwide Climate Service at Boulder. The sunny climate will proceed into Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures hitting the mid-to-upper 50s, based on the service.

Cooler temperatures are then anticipated to maneuver in, with snowfall beginning within the mountains on Wednesday and probably transferring into the plains Thursday, based on the climate service.

Snow accumulations are anticipated to be gentle because the storm, which is predicted to blow throughout the state, can be fast-moving, based on the service.

Situations ought to dry up once more by Friday, with sunshine and highs within the 50s.