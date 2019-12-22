Unseasonably heat climate will proceed within the Denver metro space Sunday and into Monday, with highs within the higher 60s.

Sunday is predicted to deliver partly sunny skies with a excessive of 69 levels within the Denver metro space, adopted by cloudy skies in a single day with lows within the higher 30s.

It’ll keep heat on Monday, with a excessive of 64 coupled with principally cloudy skies. Excessive temperatures will drop into the 50s on Tuesday and the area will get steadily colder throughout the remainder of the week, with in a single day lows within the 20s and highs within the 40s.