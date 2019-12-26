Denver will no longer recycle Christmas wrapping paper, ribbons or bows

Wrapping paper and different vacation leftovers gained’t be recycled this yr by Denver Public Works, town’s web site says.

“NEW: We are NOT accepting any wrapping paper this holiday season and until further notice,” the location says.

As a substitute the paper — inevitably torn, crumpled and crammed into hard-to-reach locations this time of yr — should be thrown away, Denver’s on-line recycling listing says. The identical rule applies to ribbons, bows and extra.

The change got here just a few weeks in the past when the corporate utilized by Denver to course of recyclable supplies gave phrase it might not settle for wrapping paper, mentioned metropolis spokeswoman Heather Burke-Bellile. The corporate cited altering paper markets and stricter high quality requirements for recycled supplies.

It’s not clear how lengthy that restriction will final, Burke-Bellile mentioned. The rule applies to residential pickups in addition to town’s drop-off heart.

Wrapping paper has a low fiber content material, mentioned Randy Moorman, neighborhood campaigns supervisor at Eco-Cycle, a Boulder-based nonprofit recycler. And it’s fiber that’s used within the recycling course of to make extra paper merchandise.

Ribbons and bows comprise an excessive amount of plastic and metallic to be recycled, Moorman mentioned. This time of yr, these supplies and extra add to the waste stream significantly.

And whereas a lot of the waste may have to be thrown away, some choices stay, he added. Plus it’s an excellent time to consider a unique method for subsequent yr.

“We’re really encouraging people to think creatively and simply for how they can give gifts and reduce that impact,” he mentioned.

A number of places in Boulder and Longmont will settle for wrapping paper in particular bins via the top of January, Moorman mentioned. Nonetheless, these places gained’t settle for metallic wrapping, ribbons, bows, ornaments or tissue paper.

A full vacation recycling information could be discovered at ecocycle.org.

However these drop off places don’t assist Denver residents, Moorman acknowledged. As a substitute, they’re possible caught throwing most of these supplies away.

Nonetheless, some primary wrapping papers could be composted, he mentioned. Others could be collected and delivered to Eco-Cycle’s Middle for Onerous-to-Recycle Supplies at 6400 Arapahoe Street in Boulder for a price.

Scattered entry to those recycling choices could be problematic, mentioned Jerry Tinianow, a sustainability advisor and the previous chief sustainability officer for Denver. Individuals grow to be confused and pissed off and infrequently deposit the incorrect supplies.

“This is a particular problem in places like Denver where a lot of new people arrive from elsewhere every year, places that may have different recycling rules than we have here,” Tinianow mentioned. “Whenever people put items in recycling that the recycling provider doesn’t accept, the recycling stream gets contaminated and the recycling process becomes more expensive. It’s a problem.”

Tinianow, Moorman and Burke-Bellile agreed that the best choice for the longer term is to keep away from conventional wrapping supplies.

“My advice is to consider forgoing wrapping paper entirely,” Tinianow mentioned. “Lazy people like me do that anyway. Or, wrap the gift in something that is accepted for recycling, like newsprint.”

Or give one thing that may’t be wrapped, he mentioned. Live performance or film tickets, for instance.

“Time is often the most valuable thing you can give, and nothing needs to be thrown out or recycled afterwards,” he mentioned.

A full recycling information for Denver could be discovered at denvergov.org.