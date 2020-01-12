Denver Zoo makes $5,000 donation to aid in animal rescue efforts in Australia

DENVER – The Denver Zoo on Friday introduced it was donating $5,000 to assist in animal rescue efforts as Australia offers with devastating wildfires burning within the southern a part of the nation.

The Zoo mentioned it was making an “immediate contribution” of $5,000 and matching as much as $5,000 extra by its Discipline Conservation fund to Zoos Victoria, a world-leading zoo-based conservation group that works to struggle wildlife extinction.

Zoo officers additionally mentioned they’re intently monitoring the occasions in Australia and can “evaluate other ways to assist in the near future,” which may embrace the zoo getting concerned in a extra direct method.

If you happen to’d like to assist, you are able to do so by donating right here.

Greater than 1,000 crews, together with a latest deployment of American firefighters, are working to comprise 23 fires which have burned over 1.2 million hectares of land within the state of Victoria.

