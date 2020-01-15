Denver’s first red flag filing granted after man agrees to give up his guns for a year

Denver’s first excessive threat safety order has been granted after a person agreed to surrender his two handguns for a yr, courtroom paperwork present.

The person was scheduled to look for a courtroom listening to Thursday, the place a choose in Denver Probate Courtroom would determine whether or not to maintain the person’s weapons for as much as a yr. However the listening to was cancelled after the person and his legal professional agreed Tuesday that the proof supported a Denver police sergeant’s request to maintain the weapons.

“The parties stipulate that there is clear and convincing evidence to find that the respondent poses a significant risk of causing personal injury to self or others by having in his custody or control a firearm by purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm,” in accordance with courtroom paperwork signed by the person, his legal professional and the Denver metropolis legal professional’s workplace.

The person grew to become the topic of the state’s first submitting below the pink flag legislation after Denver police responded on Dec. 29 to a home disturbance name.

A lady on the dwelling mentioned her husband had hit her and gave police an outline of him, in accordance with the petition for the safety order. When police situated the person, he had a handgun and was making suicidal feedback.

The officers tried to put the person on a psychological well being maintain, however Swedish Medical Middle turned him away as a result of he was drunk. Police took him into custody as an alternative and confiscated the gun he had on his particular person. He additionally mentioned that he had a gun at dwelling, which he later surrendered as a situation of a compulsory safety order, in accordance with the petition.

When the Denver District Legal professional’s Workplace declined to file fees towards him, a Denver police sergeant filed a pink flag petition to ensure the person couldn’t get his weapons again. The Denver Put up isn’t naming the person as a result of he was not charged with any crime.

“The Denver Police Department must now consider releasing (name redacted) handguns back to him after the suicidal statements he made to officers and the investigating detective,” the sergeant wrote within the petition. “Your petitioner is seeking direction from the court as it pertains to C.R.S. 13-14.5.101, Extreme Risk Protection Orders.”

A choose granted a short lived order maintaining the weapons from the person and would have determined on the Thursday listening to whether or not to increase or finish that short-term order.

The person can nonetheless ask for a later listening to to attraction the order.