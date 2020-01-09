Denver’s Gart Capital Partners buys California workwear retailer

Gart Cos., a household funding workplace with Colorado roots courting again to the founding of Gart Bros. Sporting Items in 1928, has purchased a California workwear retailer with goals to develop the chain’s bootprint.

Work World has been outfitting prospects with Carhartt dungarees, Wolverine boots, scrubs and different office gear since 1990. It has 23 shops in California and Nevada. And it’s the newest acquisition by Gart Capital Companions, the non-public fairness arm of the Gart household.

“It’s quite a unique concept, definitely,” Alex Gart, a fourth-generation member of the Gart household who oversees Gart Capital Companions, stated of the acquisition. “There’s not really a work-focused outlet or chain here in Colorado which is why we’re particularly excited about the opportunity.”

Retailers like Sheplers or Murdoch’s Ranch & Dwelling Provide carry boots and heavy-duty out of doors gear, however they’re not centered on specialised workwear, Gart stated. Pointing to industries like agriculture, building, healthcare and hospitality, Gart stated Work World is a spot the place individuals can discover steel-toed boots, slip-resistant sneakers and different objects that meet office security necessities all below one roof.

“The working person is such a large segment of America and there just hasn’t been a retailer specifically focused on serving that segment,” Gart stated. “That’s why a brick-and-mortar, specialty retail concept for this is such a powerful channel for these types of products.”

Gart declined to say how a lot his firm paid to accumulate Work World or how a lot the chain introduced in in gross sales final yr.

Dan Meyer, Work World’s co-owner and its common supervisor since 1990 is staying on with the enterprise as an investor and chief, based on a information launch. He expects Gart’s acquisition to launch Work World’s subsequent part of progress.

“Helping small businesses and their workers to work safer, better and more comfortably is our focus and we look forward to doing that on an even larger scale going forward,” Meyer stated in an announcement.

Gart Cos. relies in Cherry Creek however that doesn’t imply Work World shops will likely be popping up in Colorado instantly. Within the close to time period, the Gart Capital Companions plans to concentrate on rising the enterprise in California, Nevada and the Pacific Northwest, Alex Gart stated. However it’ll maintain an eye fixed out for alternatives to purchase smaller operations in different markets that might speed up enlargement.

“We’re also interested in strategic acquisitions,” Gart stated. “So, to the extent those bring us out into the Rocky Mountain West more quickly, that might be the case.”

The Gart Bros. sporting items chain was ubiquitous within the Denver metro space even after the household offered the operation in 1986. The Gart Bros. title finally got here off the shops after a merger with Sports activities Authority.

The Gart household stays concerned in specialty retail and actual property via the Gart Cos. Gart Properties owns the “Sportscastle” constructing at 1000 Broadway in Denver — dwelling to maybe probably the most well-known Gart Bros. retailer — the Denver Pavilions buying advanced on the 16th Road Mall and the Village Procuring Heart in Boulder.

Gart Cos. model portfolio consists of stationery and present chain Swoozie’s and golf instruction and club-fitting enterprise GolfTEC.