Denver’s Giving Machines raise $625,000, “exceeding expectations” in first-year test run

January 2, 2020
It has been a profitable vacation season for the Giving Machines positioned in downtown Denver.

They appear to be merchandising machines; you swipe your bank card, look via the glass to select an merchandise; and then you definately select. But it surely’s not sweet or a toy you’re selecting — it’s a donation to a charity.

The machines have been positioned on the 16h Avenue Mall in early December.

The “items” inside could be bought for a number of or a number of hundred , and embody a blanket for the homeless, three meals for the hungry, a bar of cleaning soap, 10 days of groceries, three chickens, or extra.

The thought got here from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Craig McIlroy, with the church, says this was a test-run in Denver and town handed with flying colours — tripling the anticipated donations. As of Dec. 31, complete donations sat at $625,000.

