Denver’s real estate market ends 2019 on a positive note, according to LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

The housing market in metro Denver noticed a powerful end to 2019. December proved to be a wholesome month for a lot of sectors of the metro Denver actual property market, based on LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty’s month-to-month market experiences.

Complete year-end gross sales quantity in metro Denver for 2019 elevated by 7% in comparison with 2018. The rise in gross sales quantity can seemingly be partially attributed to the three% progress in common bought value, rising from $460,801 in 2018 to $475,571 in 2019. The variety of properties bought additionally grew from 51,665 in 2018 to 53,788 in 2019. The common record value for a house in metro Denver in 2019 was $505,558, a four% improve from 2018.

Properties within the luxurious sector of the market, which is at the moment outlined as properties priced at or over $1 million, additionally skilled some constructive exercise by the tip of 2019.

Complete properties bought in 2019, as in comparison with 2018, rose by 18%. Complete gross sales quantity mirrored that progress, additionally rising by 18%. One other attention-grabbing metric is the 14% drop within the common days available on the market for luxurious properties, decreasing the typical days on market from 72 days in 2018 to 62 days in 2019.

Whereas the posh market was very lively final month, the typical bought value of luxurious properties in metro Denver modified by just one% in a year-over-year comparability. Throughout 2018, the typical bought value for a house on this sector of the market was $1,526,599, whereas the typical bought value was $1,535,900 throughout 2019.

