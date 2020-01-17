News WORLD

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: How to watch Wilder v Fury 2 – TV, live stream, UK start time

January 17, 2020
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face off in February after going toe-to-toe in one of many best heavyweight bouts in latest historical past.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a controversial cut up draw resolution in December 2018.

When is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2?

The battle will happen on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

The place is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury going down?

The battle will happen on the MGM Grand Backyard Area, Las Vegas, USA.

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard

TBC

The best way to watch and dwell stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury within the UK

The battle is anticipated to be dwell on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.

Followers will be capable of buy the battle for a one-off price

You may absorb the complete build-up and full undercard forward of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with a number of huge names anticipated to be confirmed on the cardboard.

The best way to watch and dwell stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury within the US

Followers can watch the battle dwell within the US by way of DAZN.

The streaming service is out there in a month-to-month or annual plan with costs as little as $eight.33 per 30 days.

An annual go will boast protection of the most important names in boxing all through 2019 and into 2020.

