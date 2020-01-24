News WORLD

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: How to watch Wilder v Fury 2 – TV, live stream, UK start time

January 24, 2020
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face off in February after going toe-to-toe in one of many most interesting heavyweight bouts in current historical past.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a controversial break up draw resolution in December 2018.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things you’ll want to find out about how one can watch Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury.

When is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2?

The battle will happen on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

The place is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury happening?

The battle will happen on the MGM Grand Backyard Area, Las Vegas, USA.

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard

TBC

Find out how to watch and reside stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury within the UK

The battle is predicted to be reside on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.

Followers will be capable of buy the battle for a one-off charge

You may absorb the complete build-up and full undercard forward of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with a number of massive names anticipated to be confirmed on the cardboard.

Find out how to watch and reside stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury within the US

Followers can watch the battle reside within the US through DAZN.

The streaming service is obtainable in a month-to-month or annual plan with costs as little as $eight.33 per thirty days.

An annual move will boast protection of the most important names in boxing all through 2019 and into 2020.

