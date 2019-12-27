Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: How to watch Wilder v Fury 2 – TV, live stream, UK start time

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are anticipated to face off in February with the struggle quickly to be rubber-stamped and confirmed.

The pair went toe-to-toe in one of many best heavyweight bouts in current historical past in December 2018.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a controversial break up draw determination.

As talked about, the struggle is but to be formally confirmed, however a variety of particulars have emerged concerning the potential. showdown.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces you want to learn about the best way to watch Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury.

When is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2?

The struggle is predicted to happen on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

The place is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury going down?

A precise location is but to be confirmed, although the struggle will happen on US soil.

Las Vegas and New York Metropolis are the probably places for the bout.

Why has Anthony Joshua not fought Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder?

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard

TBC

The way to watch and dwell stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury within the UK

The struggle is predicted to be dwell on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.

Followers will be capable of buy the struggle for a one-off price

You possibly can absorb the whole build-up and full undercard forward of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with a number of massive names anticipated to be confirmed on the cardboard.

The way to watch and dwell stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury within the US

Followers can watch the struggle dwell within the US by way of DAZN.

The streaming service is out there in a month-to-month or annual plan with costs as little as $eight.33 monthly.

An annual move will boast protection of the largest names in boxing all through 2019 and into 2020.