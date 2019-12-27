Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: How to watch Wilder v Fury 2 – TV, live stream, UK start time

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are anticipated to face off in February with the struggle quickly to be rubber-stamped and confirmed.
The pair went toe-to-toe in one of many best heavyweight bouts in current historical past in December 2018.
Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a controversial break up draw determination.
As talked about, the struggle is but to be formally confirmed, however a variety of particulars have emerged concerning the potential. showdown.
As talked about, the struggle is but to be formally confirmed, however a variety of particulars have emerged concerning the potential. showdown.
When is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2?
The struggle is predicted to happen on Saturday 22nd February 2020.
The place is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury going down?
A precise location is but to be confirmed, although the struggle will happen on US soil.
Las Vegas and New York Metropolis are the probably places for the bout.
Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard
TBC
The way to watch and dwell stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury within the UK
The struggle is predicted to be dwell on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.
Followers will be capable of buy the struggle for a one-off price
You possibly can absorb the whole build-up and full undercard forward of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with a number of massive names anticipated to be confirmed on the cardboard.
The way to watch and dwell stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury within the US
Followers can watch the struggle dwell within the US by way of DAZN.
The streaming service is out there in a month-to-month or annual plan with costs as little as $eight.33 monthly.
An annual move will boast protection of the largest names in boxing all through 2019 and into 2020.
