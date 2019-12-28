Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: How to watch Wilder v Fury 2 – TV, live stream, UK start time

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are anticipated to face off in February with the combat quickly to be rubber-stamped and confirmed.

The pair went toe-to-toe in one of many most interesting heavyweight bouts in latest historical past in December 2018.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a controversial break up draw determination.

Boxing on TV: Try the newest fights and upcoming bouts right here

As talked about, the combat is but to be formally confirmed, however a spread of particulars have emerged in regards to the potential. showdown.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things you must find out about how you can watch Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury.

When is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2?

The combat is predicted to happen on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

The place is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury going down?

A precise location is but to be confirmed, although the combat will happen on US soil.

Las Vegas and New York Metropolis are the almost definitely areas for the bout.

Why has Anthony Joshua not fought Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder?

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard

TBC

The best way to watch and dwell stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury within the UK

The combat is predicted to be dwell on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.

Followers will have the ability to buy the combat for a one-off payment

Try the newest BT Sport Field Workplace offers

You possibly can absorb the complete build-up and full undercard forward of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with a number of large names anticipated to be confirmed on the cardboard.

The best way to watch and dwell stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury within the US

Followers can watch the combat dwell within the US through DAZN.

The streaming service is accessible in a month-to-month or annual plan with costs as little as $eight.33 monthly.

Try the newest DAZN offers

An annual move will boast protection of the largest names in boxing all through 2019 and into 2020.