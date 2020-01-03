Deputies fatally shoot armed man after Riverside County car chase

Deputies fatally shot an armed man who fired at legislation enforcement after an hourlong automotive chase Thursday morning in Riverside County, authorities mentioned.

Deputies initially responded to reviews of a person in French Valley who seemed to be intoxicated and was waving a gun, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Division mentioned on Fb.

The person, who has not been named, fled in his car. Deputies tailed him to Murrieta, the place an armored rescue car disabled his truck. The person then fired at deputies and struck a number of Sheriff’s Division’s autos, the division mentioned.

A minimum of one deputy fired again, the division mentioned. The person died on the scene, the place a gun was discovered.

The identify of the deputy concerned was not instantly launched. Nobody else was injured.