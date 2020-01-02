Deputy headteacher Razwan Faraz part of Trojan horse Birmingham school scandal now parenting coach

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Printed: 03:31 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:31 EST, 2 January 2020

Razwan Faraz, 39, misplaced his job at Nansen Main College in Birmingham in 2015 after he was embroiled within the Malicious program scandal

A deputy head instructor who was sacked for describing homosexual folks as ‘animals’ has been allowed again into the classroom to provide recommendation to academics.

Razwan Faraz, 39, misplaced his job at Nansen Main College in Birmingham in 2015 after he was embroiled within the Malicious program scandal.

He was considered one of 5 hard-line Muslim academics accused of plotting to infiltrate secular state faculties within the metropolis and impose Islamic teachings on their pupils.

They had been cleared of the plot, however he was dismissed over homophobic feedback found in a WhatsApp group.

Regardless of failing in his bid to get his job again final yr, he has now re-branded as a ‘parenting coach’, studies The Occasions.

He’s now been allowed again into native faculties to advise workers and describes himself as ‘the empathetic instructor’ with an intention of ‘growing pupils for a greater world’, based on the newspaper.

Mr Faraz can also be giving workshops to folks in Birmingham outdoors of training, together with homeless males, it has been claimed.

Counter terrorism consultants have slammed any college who has invited Mr Faraz again into their classroom.

They declare they’re in breach of pointers set out by Forestall – the Authorities’s counter-extremism programme.

Nikkita Malik, the director of the centre on the radicalisation and terrorism on the Henry Jackson Society instructed The Occasions: ‘It’s disappointing that [Mr] Faraz is concerned with mother and father and academics, even in an advisory position.

‘Underneath the Forestall responsibility, academics needs to be particularly cautious in taking recommendation from these we needs to be defending our kids from.’

Pictured: Nansen Main College in Birmingham, the place Mr Faraz was sacked from for making homophobic feedback

MailOnline has contacted the Dwelling Workplace for additional remark.

In Might 2013, Mr Faraz shared a hyperlink to an article about homosexual marriage within the Whatsapp group.

He added: ‘These animals are going out full power. As academics we have to be conscious and counter their satanic methods of influencing younger folks.’

4 months later, he shared one other article a few shrine getting used as a gathering spot for homosexuals, wherein he mentioned: ‘Might Allah additional expose this and provides us the energy to deal and eradicate it.’

The allegations emerged in an inquiry in 2014 by former counter-terrorism police chief Peter Clarke into the so-called Trojan Horse plot, which noticed Muslim hardliners attempt to infiltrate secular state faculties.

The inquiry led to disciplinary proceedings towards quite a few people by the Nationwide Faculty for Instructing and Management (NCTL).

Nevertheless, the case towards the 5 key figures collapsed after witness statements from the inquiry had been ‘intentionally withheld’ from the panel by officers.

It’s understood lots of the whistleblowers who gave proof to the inquiry didn’t need their proof disclosed as they had been frightened of being recognized publicly.

These accused within the case included Monzoor Hussain, Arshad Hussain and Lindsey Clark, all a part of the management workforce at Park View college in Alum Rock.

Additionally accused had been Mr Faraz, former deputy head instructor at Nansen Main, and Hardeep Saini, former head instructor at Golden Hillock college.