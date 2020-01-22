News

Derailed subway car leads to commuter chaos

January 22, 2020
A derailment on Line 2 has led to commuter chaos for TTC customers Wednesday morning.

TTC officers say there was a partial derailment of one of many center vehicles of a practice that was leaving Keele yard. There have been no passengers on the practice on the time.

Service on Line 2 has been stopped between Jane and Ossington stations. Shuttle buses are working however there are lots of of individuals on the road exterior the stations ready to board them.

The TTC says it might take hours for service on the subway line to return to regular.

