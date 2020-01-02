Derby v Barnsley: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Derby County will hope to construct on their Monday night time win over Charlton after they tackle Barnsley at Pleasure Park tonight.

The Rams have struggled in 2019/20 up to now however have a superb alternative to climb the desk of their conflict with the relegation-battling Tykes.

Wayne Rooney is predicted to make his long-awaited debut within the match, although he’s unlikely to start out.

Barnsley sit 23rd within the desk however have given their followers a lot to be optimistic about throughout an ongoing five-game unbeaten streak.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing it’s essential to find out about watch the Derby v Barnsley sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Derby v Barnsley?

Derby v Barnsley will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 2nd January 2020.

Find out how to watch Derby v Barnsley on TV and reside stream

You may watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Most important Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about one of the best Sky packages

Should you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match by way of NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Go for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Derby have struggled for consistency all season however desperately want to take advantage of residence matches in opposition to these under them.

Rooney could not present a direct impression on condition that he hasn’t performed weekly soccer since September, however his presence – probably from the bench – ought to give the Rams a elevate on this one.

Prediction: Derby 2-1 Barnsley