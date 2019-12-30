Derek Carr sees promise ahead as Raiders miss playoffs yet again after loss to Broncos

Right here’s a secure wager Derek Carr‘s prepared to make: The Oakland Raiders are about to show round their fortunes.

It has nothing to do with their upcoming transfer to fortunate Las Vegas, both.

The Raiders quarterback appreciated the expansion of his squad in what has been a snake-bit form of season. By way of all of it, Oakland had a glimmer of an opportunity at a postseason spot till the ultimate couple of minutes or so of its 12 months. Issues didn’t break its manner in video games across the league — or in its personal sport, for that matter.

Carr’s cross on a 2-point conversion was batted down with 7 seconds remaining because the Raiders misplaced 16-15 to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Nonetheless, Carr thinks his group is on the verge of putting gold.

At 28 and with the Raiders getting set to relocate to Vegas, Carr sees the Raiders (7-9) getting into a window the place they are often contenders of their new residence within the desert.

These are lengthy odds, given their observe file.

“We are close,” stated Carr, who threw for 391 yards and a late rating. “This is the first time, if I’m being honest, in my career, where I can sit there and look at the future and be like, ‘We can really be good for eight to 10 years.’ … We did some things that, let’s just be real, no one thought we were going to do.”

Their postseason aspirations had been ended earlier than the time ran out within the Broncos sport. With Tennessee beating Houston, the Raiders had been formally eradicated.

And, yep, Carr knew that. He was wanting across the stadium for the time remaining when he noticed the Titans rating.

“In big, bold letters,” he stated. “I immediately forgot it, because I’m a Raider and want to play with the Raiders and win that game. I can’t worry about the Titans, I can’t worry about all that. I have to do my job.”

So he put it away and went to work.

Carr and the Raiders offense got good area place after Brandon McManus missed a 57-yard field-goal try that might’ve sealed the win for the Broncos (7-9). Oakland had the ball at its 45-yard line with 1:41 remaining.

Carr hit Hunter Renfrow for the landing on second-and-goal from the three — the primary time the Raiders reached the tip zone in 5 red-zone journeys — and Jon Gruden went for two as a substitute of the tie.

The decision appeared excellent — Renfrow was open. The throw appeared exact — Carr threw it the place he needed to. Simply then, defensive lineman Shelby Harris reached out his proper hand and knocked it away.

Ball sport.

“You get this feeling inside when it opens up and you’re like, ‘We have it. This is the win,’” Carr recounted. “For the ball to get batted down, it breaks your heart. … I’m sure someone will blame me for that. But you’ve got to give Shelby credit for making that play.”

Issues have modified for Carr & Co. with Gruden round for a second season. It’s a special panorama. That’s why he’s longing for the long run.

“There’s no doubt that since coach Gruden got here, we’ve changed the culture of this thing, how he wants it to be,” Carr stated. “Trust me, in our building we know the way we’re headed.”

Gruden feels that manner, too, even via all of the twists and turns of the season. They handled the Antonio Brown saga main as much as the season opener, beat Denver in Week 1, noticed the emergence of rookie working again Josh Jacobs (he missed Sunday’s sport with a shoulder harm/sickness), received three straight, hit a late four-game skid and had been nonetheless within the playoff chase.

“Very proud of the effort all season long, the development of our team,” Gruden stated. “I think we’re getting better.”

He wasn’t within the temper to rehash the season, although.

“Still pretty numb over losing that game,” Gruden stated.

With good motive: The Raiders missed a brief area purpose on their opening drive. Then, within the second quarter, that they had a landing catch by Renfrow reversed on replay. On the following play — fourth-and-goal on the 1 — fullback Alec Ingold was stopped to thwart the drive.

“We left a lot out there,” Gruden stated. “There were plays to be made and we didn’t make them.”

Now, it’s about getting packed up for his or her transfer to their new residence in Vegas. A elaborate stadium awaits.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how nice of a stadium” it’s, Renfrow stated. “We have to go win football games on the field.”