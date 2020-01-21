News

Derek Johnson’s theft in selling skis was ‘methodical, unfathomable’ Aspen Skiing Co. executives say

January 21, 2020
Former Aspen Snowboarding Co. govt Derek Johnson is a “calculating bully” who emotionally abused staff, diminished their wages and stunted their careers in a decade-and-a-half-long scheme to promote merchandise he stole from the corporate, which put the worth at $6 million.

That’s in accordance with a number of letters from Skico executives and staff, together with CEO Mike Kaplan, filed Thursday in Pitkin County District Courtroom forward of Tuesday’s sentencing for the 52-year-old Johnson, who pleaded responsible in November to at least one depend of felony theft between $100,000 and $1 million.

“This was no instance of isolated theft that might be explained away as a brief lapse in judgment,” Kaplan wrote on behalf of Skico and its staff in a two-page letter. “Quite the opposite, Derek engaged in an ongoing, intentional, coordinated effort to steal from Aspen Snowboarding Firm.

“This deception was methodical, intentional and remains unfathomable to me.”

Johnson — who additionally served one time period on Aspen Metropolis Council (2009 to ’13) and ran for mayor in 2013 — faces between 4 and 12 years in jail when he’s sentenced Tuesday by District Choose Chris Seldin.

