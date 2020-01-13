DeRozan had mixed feelings after Raptors won title but was happy overall

When the Raptors gained the NBA title final June DeMar DeRozan was a bit conflicted. But it surely seems like his friendship for his former teammates carried the day over any resentment about being dealt away.

“I was happy for all them guys I played with. I think every single guy on that team will tell you they had a text from me as soon as they got to their phones after, congratulating them, being happy for them,” DeRozan mentioned earlier than enjoying towards Toronto with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night time.

“I think I talked to everybody that night they won, I was just happy for them. It’s an opportunity that players playing in this league don’t get, and to be connected to those guys and to this country, to see them do that, I was definitely happy for them.” DeRozan indicated that it took a while to push apart any emotions of being omitted and to understand his vital contributions to serving to the franchise construct itself up (to not point out being adequate that the Spurs would swap Kawhi Leonard for him).

“I mean, after a while (he felt some pride). In the moment you’re like ‘damn.’ Damn. There’s never no ill feelings toward anything, we all . . . sure if (someone else) gets a raise, you’d be like ‘Damn I want a raise too,’ right? So that’s all it is, you just try to go out there and put yourself out there with those guys that you had a relationship, feeling that feeling. That’s all it was,” DeRozan mentioned.

DYNAMIC DUO

DeRozan shaped a particularly efficient partnership along with his shut buddy Kyle Lowry. The all-star level guard mentioned familiarity went a good distance towards that success.

“I think just the dynamic of we knew what each other was gonna give and the communication. I think that was the big thing, the communication,” Lowry mentioned.

“Some nights the place he’s like, ‘whatever,’ or I say, ‘hey, I got it.’

“No ego. If he acquired it going, I’m going to maintain giving him the ball, if I acquired it going, he was going to discover a strategy to get me the ball,” Lowry mentioned. “It actually labored for us. Additionally, having the nice friendship that we had, that made issues quite a bit simpler.

We knew what one another was going to offer and we knew we each wished to win on the highest degree … Once you’ve acquired that, something’s doable.” Lowry and DeRozan went out for dinner on Saturday night time and Lowry defined what their weekend can be like.

“We’ll have a great night (Saturday) and we’ll be competitors on the court (Sunday) and after that, I’ll talk to him every day about everything else,” he mentioned.

DeRozan was welcomed again with a number of standing ovations for the second yr in a row. One leather-lunged fan even yelled out, “We love you DeMar,” through the anthems.

“He gave the city a lot and the city seen him grow from a boy to being a man,” Lowry mentioned.

POWELL PLEASED TO PLAY

Norman Powell returned to Toronto’s lineup after lacking 11 video games because of separated shoulder and was ecstatic to be out of road garments.

“I’m itching to get back,” Powell had mentioned forward of the sport. Head coach Nick Nurse had not been positive whether or not he would begin Powell or not, however had him within the first 5, within the backcourt alongside Lowry.

Powell missed 1.5 months final season because of the same harm, however mentioned he was by no means nervous that it might be as lengthy an absence this time round. “But it still feels like it’s been eight weeks or whatever,” he mentioned with amusing.

Powell mentioned his shoulder feels nice and he gained’t change the best way he performs in any respect seeking to keep away from contact.

“I don’t feel like I need to baby it or shy away from it,” Powell mentioned.

“I’m going to go out there and play. That’s the whole point of working our way up in here with the contact in practice, just trying to simulate what’s going to happen in a game. There’s no mentally being worried about my shoulder … So, it’s just going out there and playing free and aggressive like I’ve been playing.”

SO MANY FAMILIAR FACES

In an odd twist, San Antonio’s roster is plagued by sufficient ex-Raptors to subject a beginning 5. There’s DeRozan in fact, who must play level guard on this makeshift lineup, alongside Marco Belinelli, who spent one forgettable season coming off of the bench in 2009-10. DeMarre Carroll spent two years beginning with Toronto after signing as a free agent. Rudy Homosexual was certainly one of Bryan Colangelo’s signature acquisitions and averaged 19.5 factors in 51 appearances earlier than being dealt away by Masai Ujiri in a franchise-altering transfer. Jakob Poeltl, the ninth choose of the 2016 draft by Toronto and a part of the Kawhi Leonard-DeRozan commerce after his sophomore season with the membership. The Spurs even began Canadian-born ahead Trey Lyles on Sunday for good measure and fan favorite Matt Bonner is a part of San Antonio’s broadcast crew.

