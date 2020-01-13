DeRozan returns to rain on Raptors in return-to-health game

It was all too acquainted.

Welcome a few key figures again to the lineup, see them come out like gang-busters after which taper off as the remainder of the group tries to relocate no matter rhythm they’d earlier than the injured returned to well being.

Toronto’s been down this street earlier than and as soon as once more, the top end result was not the one they have been in search of.

This one was no less than completely different. The Raptors blew an 18-point lead, rallied late to take a lead after taking place 9 after which failed down the stretch to lose by one, 105-104 to a San Antonio Spurs group that appears to be accumulating former Raptors.

None have been larger on this one than the most well-liked of all former Raptors DeMar DeRozan, who shrugged of a three-point first half to place up a recreation greatest 25 factors within the win.

If it was payback for a tricky loss again right here in his first return a yr in the past, DeRozan was too stylish to say.

“You always want to start off fast, but they threw a different look at me that no one threw this year, kind of corralling me, trapping me, so it’s kind of like Floyd Mayweather: first couple of rounds you feel it out and attack after that,” DeRozan stated post-game.

The Raptors did an amazing job of getting the ball out of DeRozan’s palms by means of the primary half and into the second, however the Spurs adjusted getting him again into the center of the ground and making it more durable to lure him. As soon as there DeRozan used his first fast step to get into the lane and get going downhill towards a Raptors squad that had no reply for him after that time.

The turning level was in all probability a crowning dunk on Chris Boucher, who was placed on a poster for actually the primary time this yr.

From that time on, DeRozan had that acquainted scowl we keep in mind a lot from his Toronto days when it could take him to a different stage.

DeRozan clearly nonetheless has a spot in his coronary heart for Toronto and the teammates that also play right here. He was within the Raptors locker room submit recreation making the rounds and interrupting media scrums with the likes of Pascal Siakam to present his previous teammate a hug.

DeRozan had Siakam spinning or stepping out of the lane within the third and fourth quarters as he made straight-line drives to the tin principally daring anybody to get in his means.

However DeRozan additionally had some very good issues to say about Siakam post-game.

“Pascal was one person who worked his ass off every single day,” DeRozan stated of his former teammate who was taking part in in his first recreation after a 11-game absence. “I can attest to that, I seen it. He went down to the G-League, played extremely hard, like he wanted it. He started for us the majority of his rookie year and he was completely raw and to be able see where he’s at now, definitely will be an all-star, it’s an honour to see a guy like that grow — coming into the league and being one of the best players at his position now.”

It was some heady however deserved reward for Siakam, who needed to be annoyed with a 15-point evening after getting 12 in his first six minutes however took a measured take a look at the circumstances and declared himself happy with the primary recreation again. “I feel like I kind of lost my rhythm a little bit,” Siakam stated. “ I wasn’t able to get back into it. It’s just going to take a little bit, I’m sure. Eventually I’ll be better with that but first time back out there, I think I did a decent job. I felt I could have been way more aggressive so I’ll be waiting to be more aggressive and just try to find my rhythm in a better way. Learn from it.”

Misplaced on this moderately winnable recreation that wound up within the loss column was a monster evening by Serge Ibaka, who loved his profession lengthy eighth consecutive double double with a team-high 21 factors and season high-tying 14 rebounds in 32 minutes.

For many of the evening it appeared like that efficiency would assist the Raptors stave off one other powerful loss however DeRozan had different concepts.

Toronto did even have a one-point lead with 41 seconds remaining on this one after they hit three consecutive three tips to tie the sport after which noticed Siakam hit considered one of two free throws for the lead.

That lead stood all of 13 seconds because the Spurs went the opposite means and located Marco Belinelli on the prime of the three level line alone.

He let one would-be defender fly by with an tried block after which calmly drained the three that might ultimately win the Spurs the sport.

Siakam had one final determined heave from 35 toes with the clock about to hit zeros nevertheless it was on the run and in visitors and it by no means actually felt prefer it had an opportunity.

The Raptors take the courtroom subsequent in Oklahoma Metropolis, seeking to avenge an earlier loss on residence courtroom with a win towards the Thunder on Wednesday at their place.