Descenders Brings Extreme Cycling to PlayStation 4 This Spring

Developer No Extra Robots‘ excessive mountain biking title Descenders will quickly discover a new house on the HEARALPUBLICIST four and Nintendo Swap. In partnership with writer Bought Out, No Extra Robots plans to launch Descenders worldwide each digitally and bodily for the 2 consoles. The digital and bodily variations are slated to launch on an unspecified date this spring.

Descenders initially launch in Could 2019 for the PC and Xbox One platforms. Described as “extreme downhill mountain biking for the modern era,” the title options procedurally generated worlds. As such, the sport’s jumps and slopes change each time the participant boots up Descenders.

For a greater thought of what precisely this excessive sports activities title brings to the desk, take a look at the multiplayer launch trailer from final yr:

Descenders options “freestyle bike control,” permitting gamers to take management of each motion the bike rider makes. That is particularly made attainable by No Extra Robots’ reasonably spectacular physics system. As well as, “special mutators” are usually earned, which supply skills that gamers can then tune to their most well-liked fashion of play. The Rep system for Descenders consists of an internet element for many who wish to publicly exhibit their excessive biking prowess. Higher nonetheless, the Rep system incorporates rewards within the type of new bikes and kit for the rider.

Using in silence is not going to be an issue, both. Because of No Extra Robots’ partnership with drum and bass label Liquicity, Descenders comes full of a totally licensed soundtrack. Apparently, it serves as the proper music for mountainside bike rides.

[Source: Sold Out via Gematsu]