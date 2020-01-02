“Design Phase For Manned Mission To Space Over”: ISRO Chief To NDTV

Breaking Information



“Design Phase For Manned Mission To Space Over”: ISRO Chief To HEARALPUBLICIST

ISRO chief Ok Sivan spoke to HEARALPUBLICIST on the manned mission to area and mentioned the design section of it’s over.

4 IAF pilots have been chosen for the mission who’ve already undergone medical exams and can endure coaching in Russia and India. Mr Sivan didn’t disclose the identities of the pilots.