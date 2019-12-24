Desperate dog owner offers £15,000 life savings for the safe return of her beloved Chihuahua

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Printed: 07:24 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:39 EST, 24 December 2019

A distraught canine proprietor is providing £15,000 for the protected return of her beloved Chihuahua – which was plucked from her backyard 23 months in the past.

Kathleen Easton, 52, refuses to surrender hope and has put her life financial savings on the road in a last-ditch bit to be reunited with pooch Luna for Christmas.

The safety officer’s two-year heartbreak started on January 23 final 12 months when she realised Luna had been snatched from her house in Bradford, West Yorkshire, at 5am.

Sick with fear, the fretful pet lover tried to scramble the police however claims her native pressure didn’t hassle to affix the search, even when she was given a possible lead concerning the canine’s whereabouts.

Now, in a transparent sign that point has not healed the ache Ms Easten feels from the theft, the crushed proprietor has staked an enormous reward.

Explaining her resolution, she stated: ‘My life is in tatters, it’s like having your youngster taken.

Kathleen Easton, 52, refuses to surrender hope and has put her life financial savings on the road in a last-ditch bit to be reunited with pooch Luna for Christmas

The safety officer’s two-year heartbreak started on January 23 final 12 months when she realised Luna (pictured) had been snatched from her house in Bradford, West Yorkshire, at 5am

‘The one factor that’s completely different with canine is that they do not have a voice, we now have to provide them a voice.

‘You actually do not know what it is like till it occurs to you, it is like your entire life has been taken away.

‘I’ve to imagine Luna is alive and I’ll get her again, so I’ve supplied up my life financial savings of £15,000 to convey her house.

‘I felt I had no different selection.

‘It was my financial savings for holidays and since you by no means know what will occur subsequent.

‘It might imply the world to get Luna again for Christmas.’

Ms Easton believes her house was focused after Luna was snatched from the backyard by thieves who jumped over the gate as a result of canine thefts had been frequent in Bradford on the time.

Sick with fear, the fretful pet lover tried to scramble the police however claims her native pressure didn’t hassle to bolster the search, even when she was given a tip concerning the canine’s whereabouts

She arrange a web based attraction for the pooch, who she had since she was a pet and would now be three years previous.

Her Fb web page documenting the case unfold everywhere in the world and racked up 12,300 members.

On the 2 12 months anniversary of when Luna was taken, Ms Easton plans to launch a guide titled Searching for Luna to inform her story and likewise to attract on the experiences of others who’ve had their canine stolen.

She has spent £2,000 producing the guide and can spend extra getting it revealed on Amazon on January 23 subsequent 12 months to mark the anniversary.

Ms Easton stated: ‘Since Luna was stolen, I’ve campaigned and I’ve fought.

‘She was taken from a safe backyard – it was positively a focused assault as plenty of canine had been stolen from the world.

Explaining her resolution, she stated: ‘My life is in tatters, it’s like having your youngster taken’

‘I imagine she was taken by two well-known criminals.

‘We had been suggested to steer clear of them.

‘After I complained to the Police and Crime Commissioner, a police inspector went to the recognized house the place Luna was but it surely was per week too late.

‘It has taken a toll on my look, that is one thing individuals who know me have commented on.’

A spokesman for the Police & Crime Commissioner for West Yorkshire’s workplace confirmed they’d been concerned within the investigation.

West Yorkshire Police declined to remark.