Desperate fiancée of missing firefighter shares new CCTV footage

The fiancée of a firefighter who has been lacking for 12 days has shared new CCTV footage of a few of his final recognized actions earlier than he vanished.

Anthony Knott, a 33-year-old father-of-four from Orpington, Kent, disappeared on December 20 after going to the pub in Lewes, East Sussex, with associates.

Police have carried out in depth searches on foot and within the River Ouse, however have now known as these off – though will proceed with ‘additional specialist search ways’.

Mr Knott left The Lamb pub in Lewes at round 7.16pm on December 20 and was captured on CCTV roughly half an hour later strolling close by.

Now, Viv English, landlady on the Lansdown Arms within the city, has shared footage of him getting into and leaving her pub together with his associates – in addition to standing outdoors.

His fiancée Lucy Otto shared the footage on her Fb web page together with a police replace which stated officers had finished a ‘big quantity of labor to find him’.

There was no exercise on Mr Knott’s telephone since 7.20pm on December 20 and it has been off since 1am on December 21, whereas his financial institution card has not been used.

Alongside her CCTV video, Mrs English wrote: ‘Sorry, no new data however that is some clear footage of Anthony and his associates at and leaving the Lansdown Arms.

‘Hope it jogs some recollections. We instantly watched on till gone midnight, however don’t see him once more sadly. Our ideas are together with his household and associates.’

Mr Knott, who works for the London Fireplace Brigade, is described as white, roughly 6ft and of medium construct, with medium-brown quick gelled hair.

He was final seen sporting a black long-sleeved prime, a darkish denim suit-style jacket, denims and black sneakers. He’s additionally stated to have a particular gait, with a slight bounce.

A police spokesman stated yesterday: ‘We proceed to analyze the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Anthony Knott with an enormous quantity of labor to find him having taken place.

‘Foot searches within the space of the Pells, Lewes have been exhausted following an in depth and thorough search led by specialist search advisors. Additional specialist search ways might happen within the subsequent few days and the investigation continues.

‘We wish to thank the general public for his or her large help, particularly those that have despatched in potential strains of enquiry which officers are at the moment wanting into.’

Mr Knott had been on a piece evening out with 12 fellow London firefighters, and police stated there was nothing to counsel he had left the city.

Talking final week, Miss Otto informed Sky Information: ‘I simply really feel numb… it is very unusual. It is the not understanding, it is horrible. I do not perceive how somebody can simply stroll out a pub and disappear.

‘There isn’t any eyewitness statements, there’s not a lot CCTV, there’s nothing actually to go on. And to be gone for this lengthy, I simply do not get it, I simply don’t perceive it.’

‘I do know the climate was actually unhealthy that day and there was unhealthy flooding, I do not know if he is tried to come back dwelling and are available throughout some water and damage himself. However there’s been search and rescue groups on the lookout for him.’

She added that they’d been ‘actually excited’ for Christmas and had been wanting ahead to ‘enjoyable, household time’. She known as for anybody within the neighborhood of the pub to contact police with any particulars they’ll bear in mind.

In a direct message to her fiance, she added: ‘If… you are frightened and also you’re pondering, ‘Oh I can not come dwelling, that is too huge now’, truthfully, you do not realise how many individuals need you again whatever the scenario you left in – if that’s the case. So simply come dwelling, please simply come dwelling.’

On Monday, Detective Inspector Jon Gillings informed BBC Breakfast that ‘at current’ police haven’t any indication the place he went on the evening he went lacking.

He added: ‘We’re focusing our search within the neighborhood of the Pells, which is the route he was final seen strolling when he left the pub.

‘However clearly there may be now some further CCTV which exhibits him heading in a distinct route barely in a while at 7.40pm so we’re additionally focusing quite a lot of inquiries round that.’

When requested whether or not there may be ‘any indication in any respect of the place he went’, Mr Gillings stated there was not.

Flooding within the space had made the search ‘difficult’, he stated, including that boats, canine, drones and helicopters have all been used to help with the continued search.

It should be a ‘horrendous’ expertise for the household and specialist cops are offering them with help, Mr Gillings stated.

CCTV footage beforehand launched by Sussex Police exhibits Mr Knott strolling by means of Lewes shortly after detectives say his telephone had been switched off.

Police have requested anybody with any new data to make contact with us, quoting Operation Barnstaple, so these new strains of enquiry will be progressed.