Desperate hunt for driver of SUV that was caught on dash cam speeding off a cliff in California

A determined search has been launched to try to discover a driver who was seen plunging off the sting of a cliff on Monday.

Footage of the motive force careering into water that’s 40 toes deep was launched by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Workplace yesterday.

A darkish SUV is seen dashing alongside the shoulder of Freeway 1 close to Grey Whale Cove State Seashore in San Mateo County.

It drives off the cliff with out slowing down and soars via the air earlier than plunging out of sight.

One witness reported seeing the incident on Monday morning and a search was launched by CalFire, the California Freeway Patrol, the San Mateo County Hearth Division and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Workplace.

Rescue employees discovered tire tracks on the cliff and a few automotive elements within the water however have not but discovered the car or anybody who was inside it,.

Rescue employees have been pressured to droop their search on Monday as a consequence of a excessive surf advisory

They have been pressured to droop their search on Monday as a consequence of a excessive surf advisory and 30-foot waves. They have been nonetheless not in a position to proceed as of Wednesday afternoon, in accordance with the East Bay Instances.

California Freeway Patrol public data officer, Bert Diaz, informed the publication yesterday: ‘The situations are simply too harmful for them to proceed a search and that is anticipated at the moment and for the subsequent couple days as nicely.’

The one witness to have come ahead is similar one who filmed the sprint cam video however it’s unclear why the automotive drove over the sting.

Diaz added: ‘There is no earlier than, and so at this level, we haven’t any data.’