Desperate search for missing schoolgirl, 15, who vanished in Cheltenham two days ago

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:12 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:21 EST, 17 January 2020

A Gloucestershire college has issued an enchantment for assist in a determined seek for lacking 15-year-old schoolgirl, who vanished in Cheltenham two days in the past.

Christie Kennedy was final seen in Hudson Road, St Paul’s, Cheltenham at 7pm on January 15th.

She was carrying blue Jack Wills jogging bottoms, a blue Superdry hoodie and gray trainers.

She is described as 5ft tall, slim construct, carrying glasses and with shoulder size mousey brown hair.

Cleeve Faculty and Sixth Type Centre of Excellence in Bishop’s Cleeve, Cheltenham, has launched an announcement by way of its social media accounts in a bid to seek out Christie.

Alwyn Richards, college principal, mentioned: ‘To make you conscious, a Cleeve Faculty pupil, Christie Kennedy, is at the moment lacking and we have now requested the police to assist find the whereabouts of Christie.

‘You probably have any data, please do not hesitate to contact the college (01242 672546) or the police (name 101, quoting incident 391) immediately. We’ll hold you up to date.’

Christie has not been in touch with family members since yesterday and officers are asking anybody who has seen or is aware of the place she is perhaps.

Gloucestershire police ask the general public to name 101, quoting incident 391 of January 15, if they’ve any data that would assist.