Despite furious rally, Nuggets fall to 12-win Cavaliers

Practically midway by the common season, the cardiac Nuggets is greater than an acceptable nickname.

Regardless of a livid fourth-quarter rally, which noticed the Nuggets struggle again from 14 all the way down to momentarily take the lead, the Cleveland Cavaliers obtained the very best of them Saturday evening and held on to win 111-103. The loss dropped the Nuggets to 26-12 on the season.

Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 24 factors within the fourth quarter, together with a scintillating Three-pointer from the wing that tied it at 93 with 6:26 left. Moments later, Nikola Jokic drilled one other Three-pointer off a Murray help to provide the Nuggets a brief 96-95 lead.

The Nuggets even briefly employed a zone protection to attempt to gradual the Cavs’ assault.

Nonetheless, Cleveland’s feisty backcourt saved coming. Collin Sexton completed with a team-high 25 factors, together with 9 within the fourth quarter alone. Veterans Kevin Love (19 factors, 15 rebounds) and Tristan Thompson (18, 13) every logged double-doubles regardless of drawing requisite consideration on the scouting report.

Jokic had 19 factors and 12 rebounds, although Denver’s collective offensive effort was undermined by hitting simply Eight-of-39 Three-pointers. Will Barton (18 factors) and Monte Morris (11) have been two of the few Nuggets to play with ample power all through. As an entire, the group couldn’t capitalize on Cleveland’s 15 turnovers.

Regardless of trailing by 9 coming into the third quarter, the Nuggets performed with little urgency and poise after the break. Their transition protection was abysmal and their inside protection was even worse. Thompson continued to amass deflating offensive rebounds, and the Cavs hung 34 on the Nuggets within the third quarter alone.

It didn’t assist, after all, that they have been lacking Paul Millsap, who was nursing his injured left knee.

However making issues worse, their offense devolved into extra soar capturing. By the tip of the third quarter, Denver was simply 5-of-27 from the Three-point line. After changing on one Three-pointer from the nook, Jerami Grant might solely look skyward in aid. The Nuggets entered the fourth down 85-71.

Regardless of going Three-2 on their current street journey, their loss at beleaguered Washington caught with Nuggets coach Michael Malone. Their mindset, each in that sport and in opposition to different sub .500 groups, is why he was involved heading into Saturday evening.

“The biggest thing that concerns me is our approach,” he mentioned on Friday. “It’s not about Kevin Love or Tristan Thompson’s offensive rebounds or the scoring of Collin Sexton or Darius Garland.

“… After the (loss to the Wizards), talking to the guys, actually hearing a player say, ‘It surprised me how hard they played.’ That, to me, was really eye opening and surprising and disappointing,” Malone added. “Everybody plays hard. You don’t play a team’s record. And if we want to continue to be a team that can get homecourt advantage, you have to have the right approach, no matter who you’re playing and what their record is.”

Earlier than the sport, Malone famous that the Nuggets had 5 losses heading into Saturday evening in opposition to groups with 15 wins or much less: Atlanta, Sacramento, Washington and New Orleans (twice).

“Great teams have a standard of excellence that they hold themselves to every night, and I think too often this season, we have not had the right approach going into certain games,” Malone mentioned.

Any leftover increase from Wednesday’s marquee win in Dallas wasn’t obvious throughout an uninspiring first half. The Nuggets linked on simply Three-of-17 from Three-point vary and trailed the Cavs 51-42 at halftime.

Love completed with a first-half double-double of 15 factors and 11 rebounds. He spearheaded Cleveland’s effort inside the place the Cavs completed with 30 factors within the paint.

In the meantime, Denver’s offense struggled with its rhythm and form. Solely Jokic (9 factors) and Barton (13) discovered any consistency.