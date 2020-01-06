Despite Oregon State loss, CU Buffs basketball returns to AP Top 25; McKinley Wright IV wins weekly honor

Evidently, voters for the weekly AP Prime 25 males’s basketball ballot discovered Colorado’s win in opposition to fourth-ranked Oregon way more spectacular than Sunday’s dwelling loss in opposition to Oregon State was disconcerting.

It didn’t dissuade voters for the Pac-12 Convention Participant of the Week award, both.

Regardless of the collapse at dwelling in a Pac-12 showdown in opposition to Oregon State, the Buffs re-entered the weekly Prime 25 on Monday, checking in at No. 25 with 81 factors within the vote after main the others receiving votes class final week with 74 factors.

Moreover, junior level guard McKinley Wright IV was named the Pac-12 Participant of the Week on Monday after about 72 dominant minutes in opposition to Oregon and Oregon State and eight robust ones down the stretch of Sunday’s loss in opposition to Oregon State.

It’s the second profession Pac-12 Participant of the Week honor for Wright, who additionally received the award two years in the past as a freshman. It’s the 11th Participant of the Week award for CU for the reason that Buffs joined the Pac-12.

Wright was the catalyst of the Buffs’ upset win on Thursday in opposition to fourth-ranked Oregon, scoring 11 of his 21 factors over the ultimate four minutes, 11 seconds whereas including eight assists and 5 rebounds. Wright scored 14 factors with 10 assists and 7 rebounds Sunday in opposition to Oregon State, although he dedicated three turnovers in the course of the Beavers’ game-closing 24-5 run that saddled the Buffs with a foul loss.

Wright shot 12-for-22 within the two video games with a 10-for-13 mark on free throws, and he surpassed plenty of private milestones in the course of the first Pac-12 sequence of the season. With 18 assists within the two video games, Wright elevated his profession complete to 413 to maneuver into fifth place all-time at CU. His assists-points double-double in opposition to OSU was the sixth double-double of that nature in his profession, tying Jay Humphries for essentially the most in group historical past. (It was Wright’s eighth profession double-double general.)

Wright additionally grew to become simply the second CU participant, after Donnie Boyce, to gather 1,000 factors, 400 rebounds, and 400 assists in his profession. Regardless of the tough end in opposition to Oregon State, Wright nonetheless improved his assist-to-turnover charge to 1.70 going into Sunday’s dwelling date in opposition to Utah (four p.m., ESPNU). He joined Josh Scott and Askia Booker as CU’s solely two-time winners of the Pac-12 Participant of the Week award.

The Buffs have been ranked for 4 weeks between early November and early December earlier than dropping out following a Dec. 10 dwelling loss in opposition to Northern Iowa.

CU has now been ranked in six weeks up to now within the 2019-20 season, matching the 2013-14 group for essentially the most in coach Tad Boyle’s 10-year tenure. This system file is eight weeks within the AP Prime 25 in the course of the 1996-97 season. The 1968-69 group, which will probably be showcased throughout CU’s annual basketball alumni weekend later this week, was ranked for seven weeks.

Whereas the Buffs actually will take the nationwide recognition, the way more damaging actuality of Sunday’s defeat was CU’s dip within the NET rankings. The Buffs entered the OSU sport at No. 18, however the dwelling defeat dropped CU to No. 32 going into Monday’s motion across the nation.

“The challenge is to get these guys to understand that nothing is going to be given to them,” Boyle stated following Sunday’s defeat. “I talk to them a lot about earning respect, and what we’ve done after the last three or four games we’ve played to earn respect. And how quickly that can go away. We earned some by beating Dayton and playing the way we did against Iona and then beating Oregon in here. And now we just stubbed our toe again, just like we did against Northern Iowa. You eat what you kill. That’s the challenge — to get them to understand that.”