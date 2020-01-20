News

Despite poor play, Andersen has support of Leafs teammates in dressing room

January 20, 2020
Partly as a result of they don’t wish to ruffle feathers, maybe, the Maple Leafs weren’t criticizing the play of goaltender Frederik Andersen because the membership headed into the break.

“It’s not on Freddy,” captain John Tavares mentioned. “It’s fairly clear, the alternatives that we’re giving up.

“We’ve got to do a greater job in entrance of him. I really feel dangerous for him as a result of we simply don’t do a good-enough job constantly with the alternatives that we’re giving up and the way in which we’re careless at instances.”

The Leafs usually have referred to Andersen because the workforce’s spine. He has not been that for the previous month, nevertheless, sporting an .888 save proportion in his previous 14 video games, dropping his total mark to .909.

“I don’t think this is on him,” Auston Matthews mentioned, referring extra to the loss in opposition to Chicago on Saturday.

Nonetheless, the Leafs know Andersen has to rediscover his all-star kind.

“I don’t think he’s happy with how things have gone here of late,” coach Sheldon Keefe mentioned. “I feel that he acknowledges that he may be higher and that he’s a part of our group.

“We’ve got to be higher as a workforce, make much less errors, assist our goaltender, assist out our defence, however everyone else has to do their half.”

