Despite recent struggles, Leafs’ Andersen feels ‘great’ and isn’t mentally fatigued

Although goaltender Frederik Andersen’s sport has been up and down courting again to a Maple Leafs loss in Calgary on Dec. 12, his teammates’ religion in him has not weakened.

“We have to do a better job in front of him, he has been our backbone and given us so many opportunities to win throughout the year,” captain John Tavares mentioned. “I’m sure he will be hard on himself. But he’s strong mentally and he digs in every day and works hard. His professionalism and his leadership is crucial for us.”

The loss to Florida marked the eighth time in 9 begins that Andersen, who was pulled for the second time in three video games, has allowed no less than three targets.

Bodily, Andersen mentioned he feels “great” and doesn’t get mentally drained with the variety of odd-man rushes and different defensive breakdowns he has needed to endure.

“I don’t really think about what has happened before or what’s going to happen next,” Andersen mentioned. “I try to worry about what’s happening in that situation. If it’s a two-on-one or a three-on-two, it doesn’t matter. Once (the opposition) crosses the red line, that’s when I get mentally prepared for that situation.”