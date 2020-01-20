Destiny 2 Corridors of Time Puzzle Has Been Solved and the Reward is Unexpectedly Expected

At an hour all too early this morning, the Future neighborhood lastly obtained and verified the final crucial piece of the puzzle to unravel the Corridors of Time puzzle. The reward, after almost every week of neighborhood sourcing, information entry, spreadsheets, programming map builders, and sleepless nights, was the search for the Unique Kinetic fusion rifle, Bastion. Whereas many locally are thrilled at what was completed, others stay upset that the reward was a weapon that was already on the roadmap, a identified prize for an surprising puzzle.

Some transient historical past: on Tuesday, January 14, at reset, Future 2 gamers seen a brand new quest accessible from Osiris, together with some odd symbols on every of the vacation spot Obelisks. The search allowed Guardians to discover the Corridors of Time freely, however the complicated maze was a seemingly limitless loop that led nowhere. Individuals quickly found out that the symbols had been a form of map, guiding gamers by means of the Corridors by directing them by means of sure doorways.

Reaching the tip of every of those image paths led us to a tomb within the “Timelost Vault.” A tomb that we couldn’t method and lots of theorized to be our personal (extra on that in a second). Right here, gamers might acquire lore and get a novel image sample proven mirrored beneath the ground. Gamers shortly turned conscious that these image patterns had been puzzle items, and the Obelisk image paths switched out each hour. After 19 hours, gamers might have all lore and the whole “maze,” resulting in an entire new set of symbols to run. Working this set of symbols led to the identical room however this time granted us an emblem and a model new piece of a puzzle. Issues had been simply getting began.

Corridors of Time Puzzle Options

Listed here are all the lore routes, in addition to find out how to get the logo:

#1: Plus, Snake, Clover, Hex, Snake, Plus, Diamond

#2: Clover, Clover, Hea, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Snake

#three: Plus, Clover, Diamond, Diamond, Snake, Diamond, Diamond

#four: Diamond, Clover, Plus, Hex, Clover, Hex, Clover

#5: Diamond, Plus, Snake, Hex, Hex, Diamond, Plus

#6: Diamond, Hex, Snake, Hex, Clover, Clover, Plus

#7: Diamond, Plus, Clover, Hex, Snake, Hex, Snake

#eight: Clover, Plus, Clover, Hex, Clover, Diamond, Snake

#9: Clover, Clover, Clover, Snake, Diamond, Hex, Diamond

#10: Plus, Hex, Clover, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Hex

#11: Snake, Hex, Snake, Hex, Diamond, Hex, Snake

#12: Hex, Snake, Plus, Hex, Snake, Hex, Plus

#13: Clover, Plus, Clover, Diamond, Snake, Snake, Hex

#14: Hex, Diamond, Snake, Plus, Hex, Plus, Plus

#15: Clover, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Plus, Snake, Diamond

#16: Snake, Hex, Hex, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Diamond

#17: Clover, Diamond, Hex, Clover, Plus, Diamond, Plus

#18: Diamond, Plus, Plus, Clover, Snake, Plus, Diamond

#19: Hex, Plus, Plus, Diamond, Hex, Snake, Snake

Emblem: Diamond, Clover, Snake, Plus, Hex, Hex, Plus, Hex, Diamond, Clover, Snake

The neighborhood shortly realized that gamers had been seeing distinctive puzzle items and that they would want to come back collectively in a large neighborhood effort to crowdsource the jigsaw puzzle, an unlimited new maze that will result in yet one more collection of emblems and at last clear up this quest. The neighborhood created spreadsheets, submission kinds, map constructing instruments, and spent sleepless days and nights hammering away at sourcing screenshots of the items and constructing the 5040-piece maze. Then the second of reality. Early Monday morning, January 20, the map builder had sufficient items for a verified path and spit out a 30-symbol lengthy code. No one knew what would occur, however everybody following alongside and contributing grabbed the code and ran it, bated breath as they approached the final door.

Right here’s what the ultimate maze puzzle regarded like, in addition to the image order to run, courtesy of Niris:

Spoilers for the rewards from the Future 2 Corridors of Time puzzle and quest observe

When gamers handed by means of the ultimate doorway, they had been as soon as once more met with the tomb within the Timelost Vault, however this time they may method it. An ethereal voice is heard, Saint-14 giving a eulogy for a legendary Guardian, us. Those that are legacy gamers on console get extra dialog touting their accomplishements all through the historical past of Future. After which Saint mentions that we had been buried with the shattered items of our favourite weapon, saying that nobody will ever once more contact it, besides if by some miracle we had been to return. And thru the Corridors of Time, we’ve returned, again to the long run to reclaim our favourite weapon from our personal chilly, useless arms. At this level we get a Core, and the search for the Unique kinetic fusion rifle Bastion begins.

Bastion is a weapon out of time, or a minimum of its core is. It’s Saint-14’s weapon, and we use the core that we apparently received from the long run to rebuild Saint’s unique body, one collection of quests sends us to seek out on the Tangled Shore after it was stolen by a Fallen Captain. Now that the neighborhood puzzle is full, getting Bastion is comparatively straightforward. It’s an concerned quest that takes a little bit of time to run by means of, however there are not any overly troublesome hurdles in the way in which. I used to be in a position to get mine inside an hour or two of the puzzle being solved.

Now that the Corridors have been mapped, Bungie is making it simpler for all gamers to acquire Bastion. As a substitute of needing to run the 30-symbol sequence your self, all you must do is communicate to Saint-14 at reset on Tuesday, January 21. He’ll have the Unique quest accessible for everybody to run now that the neighborhood efforts have unlocked it.

The Corridors of Time have been efficiently navigated. Because of the arduous work of numerous neighborhood members, the brand new Unique Quest might be accessible straight from Saint-14 on Tuesday’s reset. pic.twitter.com/w8ngnNPQHS — Bungie (@Bungie) January 20, 2020

Whereas the Corridors of Time puzzle and Bastion are all too recent proper now, the neighborhood—myself included—remains to be attempting to determine precisely the way it feels about these rewards for one of many greatest neighborhood efforts in Future historical past. Many had been thrilled simply be part of the journey, a memorable week for the Future neighborhood that can dwell on in infamy. It’s a fairly superior gun, to be honest, nevertheless it’s type of like getting a shock bundle in your porch solely to seek out out it was the Amazon subscribe and save requirements that you just already knew about. Nonetheless, the lore concerning our personal demise maybe pushes the narrative of this 12 months even additional ahead and is probably the larger reward right here.