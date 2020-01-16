Destiny 2’s Corridors of Time Puzzle is a Literal Jigsaw Puzzle, But the Community Must Find the Pieces

Because the weekly reset on Tuesday morning, Future 2 gamers have been busy making an attempt to determine the sport’s newest thriller. What began out comparatively easy quickly grew to become one of many greatest group puzzles Future gamers have ever seen; a literal jigsaw puzzle that requires the group to come back collectively and supply their particular person items. Let’s begin at first.

On Tuesday morning, gamers seen two issues, significantly stunning as a result of nothing was scheduled on the Season roadmap. The primary was a brand new quest from Osiris asking gamers to discover the Corridors of Time. We’ve already rescued Saint-14 from loss of life, however apparently these halls maintain extra secrets and techniques. When gamers entered, they discovered all doorways open (in contrast to the Saint-14 quests that had guided paths) and rapidly received misplaced. The second factor individuals seen was a set of symbols now showing on every of the 4 Osiris obelisks. These symbols started to alter on the high of the hour, each hour.

The symbols on the obelisks change out on the high of each hour.

Folks rapidly put collectively that the symbols have been a map or mixture displaying what order you needed to progress by the doorways within the Corridors of Time. Ending a seven-symbol sequence introduced gamers to a brand new room with a tomb within the center (picture on the high of the web page) and unlocked pages in a brand new lore guide chronicling Osiris and Saint-14’s friendship. There’s quite a lot of hypothesis about whose tomb is in the midst of the Timelost Vault, however widespread consensus proper now’s that it’s our personal Guardian’s. Making an attempt to method the tomb will part the participant out of the room.

By holding sq. and gathering the lore web page, a set of symbols was revealed underneath the clear flooring within the Timelost Vault. Folks realized that there have been 19 lore pages that may take 19 hours to gather (with every mixture rotating out every hour), and that the symbols under shaped a map by piecing collectively every totally different picture based mostly on which sequence of symbols on its facet matched up. Right here’s a picture of what these codes appeared like:

The sting codes have been how gamers mapped the connecting items. Discover the open “wall” on the appropriate facet of the principle image? These partitions and openings created a maze when the picture was full, and as soon as solved, that sequence of symbols on the maze grew to become a brand new Corridors of Time mixture. Right here’s what the solved map appears like:

The solved emblem map, courtesy of the minds over at r/raidsecrets.

Listed below are all the solved codes for the 19 items of lore:

#1: Plus, Snake, Clover, Hex, Snake, Plus, Diamond

#2: Clover, Clover, Hea, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Snake

#three: Plus, Clover, Diamond, Diamond, Snake, Diamond, Diamond

#four: Diamond, Clover, Plus, Hex, Clover, Hex, Clover

#5: Diamond, Plus, Snake, Hex, Hex, Diamond, Plus

#6: Diamond, Hex, Snake, Hex, Clover, Clover, Plus

#7: Diamond, Plus, Clover, Hex, Snake, Hex, Snake

#eight: Clover, Plus, Clover, Hex, Clover, Diamond, Snake

#9: Clover, Clover, Clover, Snake, Diamond, Hex, Diamond

#10: Plus, Hex, Clover, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Hex

#11: Snake, Hex, Snake, Hex, Diamond, Hex, Snake

#12: Hex, Snake, Plus, Hex, Snake, Hex, Plus

#13: Clover, Plus, Clover, Diamond, Snake, Snake, Hex

#14: Hex, Diamond, Snake, Plus, Hex, Plus, Plus

#15: Clover, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Plus, Snake, Diamond

#16: Snake, Hex, Hex, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Diamond

#17: Clover, Diamond, Hex, Clover, Plus, Diamond, Plus

#18: Diamond, Plus, Plus, Clover, Snake, Plus, Diamond

#19: Hex, Plus, Plus, Diamond, Hex, Snake, Snake

Emblem: Diamond, Clover, Snake, Plus, Hex, Hex, Plus, Hex, Diamond, Clover, Snake

Following this new emblem code by the Corridors of Time led gamers to a barely totally different room and rewarded them with an emblem, however the thriller wasn’t over but. Upon receiving the symbol, an analogous puzzle piece was revealed beneath the ground for this room, one not matching the map above.

The group rapidly discovered that gamers have been seeing tons of of distinctive codes—or puzzle items. Whereas a few of them have been duplicates, it grew to become clear that this puzzle would require pulling the group collectively to piece collectively this large jigsaw puzzle. Leaders of the Future group have been spearheading the cost for almost two days now, with large spreadsheets, information entry, and formulation to place all of it collectively. Somebody even coded a system that may auto-connect matching items as soon as the info had been entered, successfully automating the method of placing the jigsaw puzzle collectively. Nevertheless, the group nonetheless has to seek out all of the items.

As of some hours in the past as we speak, that is nearly the place issues are at:

Every a type of small hexagons is a chunk of the puzzle. This picture is laid out with the items which have been confirmed as connecting. Among the items have symbols in them whereas others stay clean. Whereas some anticipated this newest puzzle to create one other maze, much like the unique 19-piece emblem puzzle, others are getting skeptical and considering this would possibly flip into one thing else. It’s clear that the consequence shall be a really lengthy sequence of symbols that must be entered into the Corridors of Time although, based mostly on one of many Bungie Neighborhood Supervisor’s tweets.

“The solution is a marathon, not a sprint.” Eat meals

Take breaks

Drink water

Sleep Don’t go so laborious that your well being is impacted. This can take time to place collectively, not to mention execute. A lot love. https://t.co/qykc6DctDq — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) January 15, 2020

“This will take time to put together, let alone execute.” On the finish of all of this, the group will nonetheless must take that data again into the sport and do… one thing. Proper now that one thing is unclear, but when there’s one factor the Future group can all get behind, it’s an excellent puzzle.

This isn’t the primary time Bungie has created a puzzle that required the efforts of the broader group to unravel. Again in Future 1, the trail to get the Outbreak Prime (precursor to Future 2’s Outbreak Perfected) required a large cohesive effort from the group, sourcing varied photographs to place collectively the answer.

When all of that is completed, gamers nonetheless aren’t certain what they’ll get. Finest guesses proper now say it’s a weapon, however Bungie has been altering up the formulation on content material supply this 12 months, and Season of Daybreak, particularly, has actually altered the way in which gamers work together with the story immediately. This large puzzle could possibly be the following main step in pushing the story ahead. A minimum of, we count on to study a bit of bit extra about whose tomb we’ve been visiting time and again and the way we would go about stopping our personal premature demise.