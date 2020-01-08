Destroyer – “Cue Synthesizer” Video

On the finish of this month, Dan Bejar is releasing a brand new Destroyer file. It's known as Have We Met , and serves as a followup 2017 's LP, ken . We've already previewed two singles from the brand new album, together with October's lead single “Crimson Tide” and November's “It Just Doesn't Happen.” Each tracks have been shared with movies, and right now's new Destroyer single isn’t any totally different.

In line with a press launch, “Cue Synthesizer” is designated by Bejar as “maybe the most audacious piece of music Destroyer's laid to tape.” That descriptor couldn't be extra correct, as this track sees the New Pornographers alum incorporating a darker swath of colours. His new wave leanings pronounce themselves extra dramatically, relating a jaded perspective, and materialize as much less dance-ready than the earlier single. On-the-nose lyrics like “Cue synthesizer, cue guitar” have a glazing impact, as every instrument seethes between automated drums.

The video depicts parka-clad warehouse staff precariously wrapping random gadgets in plastic. An ill-lit, cinematic vibe fits the lyrical deadpans excellent. From the protection of his plastic-wrapped automotive, Bejar dismally trolls, “The idea of ​​the world is no good.”

Watch the video for “Cue Synthesizer” beneath.

Have We Met is out 1 / 31 on Merge. Pre-order it right here.