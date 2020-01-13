Details On Brian Cage Signing With AEW

AEW signed Brian Cage to a contract. This was reported following his match at Affect Wrestling’s Onerous To Kill. That presumably means Onerous To Kill was Cage’s closing Affect Wrestling occasion.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer defined that AEW had wished Cage from the beginning. He was part of All In, however in addition they return as a part of the Southern California indie scene.

“[AEW] probably wanted to debut him as a big surprise. Last night was probably his last match with Impact Wrestling. You know they had always wanted him from the start. He was part of that Southern California crew, but he was under contract with Impact Wrestling and they were pushing him as a top guy.” “So, he was a guy that they wanted so I presume he’ll be a guy that will be a surprise and again, how soon? Probably really soon. It’s interesting because they did go after him.”

Affect Wrestling gave Brian Cage fairly a platform to carry out on. Now Cage will likely be taking his skills to All Elite Wrestling. He’s additionally reportedly injured, so hopefully, he’ll be capable to heal up earlier than making his large debut.

