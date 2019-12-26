Details Revealed For WWE NXT Year End Awards New Year’s Episode

WWE NXT received’t be a dwell present subsequent week for New 12 months’s Day. They may nonetheless carry a particular episode to the USA Community.

Subsequent week’s episode of NXT would be the 12 months Finish Awards. Cathy Kelley, Pat McAfee, and Sam Roberts look like internet hosting subsequent week. Kelley mentioned that they’re all coming again for subsequent week’s present.

Together with the 12 months Finish Awards, WWE may also air three of the highest matches in NXT historical past on community tv. It was famous that these matches will likely be airing for the primary time ever, however which matches weren’t specified.

We’ll need to see what WWE NXT brings followers subsequent week with the 12 months Finish Awards. We may have compete protection of that upcoming particular episode proper right here at Ringside Information.