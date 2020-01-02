Detroit firefighters pose and smile for a NYE photo in front of a burning home

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 21:53 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 22:30 EST, 1 January 2020

An investigation has been launched into an image which seems to indicate a gaggle of Detroit firefighters posing and smiling for a photograph in entrance of a burning dwelling.

The picture was shared on-line by Detroit Fireplace Incidents Web page with the caption: ‘Crews take a second to get a selfie on New Years!’

It’s thought the image was taken as a farewell snap for a retiring fireplace battalion chief.

However Detroit Fireplace Commissioner Eric Jones stated in an announcement: ‘There are numerous methods to rejoice a retirement. Taking a photograph in entrance of a constructing fireplace just isn’t considered one of them.’

An image of the house the next day reveals it was utterly burnt down

Jones added: ‘We are going to examine this matter and comply with the details the place they lead us. If this picture is verified, self-discipline will probably be so as.’

He advised The Detroit Information: ‘Ninety-nine % of the women and men who go to a scene like that and know what to do. Behind each fireplace is a devastated household or property proprietor. Jones known as the picture ‘inappropriate and unprofessional.’

It’s understood the property and its neighboring one have been each empty on the time of the blaze.

Dep. Commissioner Dave Fornell advised WXYZ that crews weren’t capable of go inside final night time. He added of the picture: ‘It was despicable.’

Detroit Fireplace Incidents Web page stated they have no idea who took the the picture however that they have been requested to publish it by a firefighter based mostly within the metropolis.

They stated they eliminated the image after ‘guys on the job’ messaged them to say they’d been ‘threatened for the picture being posted’.

After deleting the picture, the group stated in an announcement: ‘Regarding the picture that was eliminated we wish to clear just a few issues up. First of us nobody at this web page took that picture.

‘Second we have been requested to publish it by a fireplace fighter for the town of Detroit.

‘Third the one cause it was eliminated is we obtained messages by guys on the job stating that they’d been threatened For the picture being posted.’

They added: ‘To make clear “threatened” that means threatened by their work I might assume by their context threatened of punitive actions. Completely happy New Years from us at Detroit Fireplace Incidents Web page.’

The publish obtained a combined response on-line. One person wrote on Fb: ‘Completely happy New 12 months’s DFD, you guys are one of the best there’s!’

However one other added: ‘I hope that was a staged fireplace. I might hate to assume my firemen the place [sic] posing for footage whereas an actual home was burning.’