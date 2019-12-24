TUSCALOOSA, AL—Admitting they have been sorting by their heartbreak weeks after the tragedy, members of Sarpino household struggled to get by their first Christmas since their father returned, sources confirmed Tuesday. “Honestly, we’ve tried to just soldier through and enjoy what we can of baking cookies and putting on some Christmas music, but it’s hard to ignore how hollow all that is when we know that Howard is really here again,” stated a tearful Claire Sarpino, 36, stressing that her husband’s presence was particularly painful round this time of 12 months, when there have been so many festive symbols of the numerous glad reminiscences the household had shared earlier than his sudden and devastating reappearance. “God, last year’s Christmas was so relaxed and carefree. We took it for granted that those times without him would last forever. But now everywhere I look—from the shouting in the TV room to the six-pack in the fridge—I see reminders looming in the background. Frankly, I don’t know if we’ll ever put the pieces back together again.” At press time, Sarpino added that she was certain the household would get used to her husband being there finally, however that their life would by no means fairly really feel the identical.