‘Devastated’ Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera wish to take legal action against man who tried raping Arti Singh

Krushna Abhishek and Arti SinghInstagram

This season of Bigg Boss 13 has been about many revelations. Whereas Salman Khan has spilled out many secrets and techniques on the present, contestants too revealed their harrowing experiences on the present. Nevertheless, the one which shocked everybody probably the most was Arti’s revelation that she was molested by her home assist when she was simply 13.

Arti Singh, Bipasha Basu, Kashmera ShahInstagram

Authorized motion towards the wrongdoer

Now, speaking to TOI, Arti’s Bhabhi has mentioned that they used to maintain Arti throughout her panic assaults however by no means knew that the supply to those assaults was the molestation try. “Krushna and I are very blind-sided by this thing. We heard it for the first time on TV. Arti is in a house were nobody is her own and you feel very vulnerable. I am happy she shared and now we know how to handle it. We will wait for her to come out. She used to get panic attacks but we didn’t know this was the source. She never told us. Had we known, we would have taken some kind of action. Do you think I am that kind of a woman who would keep quiet? I am more upset than her that she didn’t tell her. But I understand her part as well. There are some things you can’t share and I don’t blame her,” Kashmera mentioned.

She additionally added that they’re devastated by the information and would certainly take an motion as soon as Arti is out of the home and would unravel it. “Once Arti is out, I will speak to her in private and want to know the details. We will take necessary action against the person. Let me get the story right. We are devastated and want to know it in entirety,” she mentioned.

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera and Arti SinghInstagram

Arti’s recreation

Speaking about Arti’s recreation inside the home and the way she feels she is enjoying it independently, Kashmera Shah mentioned, I do not suppose anybody is unbiased within the present. Unbiased and being solitary are two various things. She is looking herself unbiased however not enjoying it independently. However that’s her method of enjoying the sport.