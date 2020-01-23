Developer challenges city’s position on ownership of rail deck park airspace

Within the wake of a report earlier than Thursday’s government committee assembly, a Toronto developer is difficult town’s place on airspace wanted for a downtown park challenge.

Rail Deck Park — a proposed city-owned city greenspace over the Union Station Rail Hall (USRC) between Bathurst and Blue Jays Means — requires the acquisition of 1.2 hectares of airspace over the busy rail line.

However whereas a metropolis report claims the airspace is owned by CN and Toronto Terminal Railways (TTR,) CRAFT-Kingsmen Rail Corp. president Robert Sabato instructed the TorontoSolar it truly belongs to them.

He additionally alleged negotiations, which town claims to have needed to purchase it, by no means came about.

“We’ve kept the city completely informed on our plans, and what our prospects for the property are,” he mentioned, including the purchases came about in September 2018 and Might 2019.

Imagery of what town’s proposed Rail Deck Park might appear to be.

CRAFT intends to develop a mixed-use improvement referred to as ORCA alongside and over the rail line, a challenge within the works since 2013 that features almost 5 hectares of parkland and resembles town’s eventual plans for Rail Deck Park.

In January 2018, council rejected CRAFT’s plans, prompting an unsuccessful enchantment with Native Planning Attraction Tribunal (LPAT,) with CN Rail and TTR as co-appellants.

Deputy Metropolis Supervisor Josie Scioli really helpful in Thursday’s report town pursue expropriation if negotiations to amass the rights fall flat.

“City and CreateTO staff have been engaged in negotiations with the various air rights holders to acquire the property interests and additional properties in the Rail Deck Park project area since 2018,” the report reads.

“To date, these negotiations have not been successful in producing an agreement between the parties.”

These negotiations, Sabato says, by no means occurred.

He famous Might 27, 2019 LPAT listening to transcripts during which metropolis lawyer Brendan O’Callaghan was requested by tribunal chair Susan Schiller the place town was in its efforts to amass the airspace from CRAFT.

“To my knowledge, that process has not really started,” O’Callaghan mentioned,

“I can tell you it’s certainly started in terms of the valuation.”

Whereas an announcement from town contends many events personal the property underneath the Rail Deck Park website, it concedes a lot of the airspace between Spadina and Bathurst is certainly owned by CRAFT-Kingsmen.

CN Rail declined touch upon the matter.

In the meantime, Sabato says they’re ready patiently for the supposed negotiations to start.

“Our doors are open,” he mentioned.

“They know how to reach us.”

