Developmentally delayed 15-year-old Lakewood girl missing; police ask public’s help to find her

A developmentally delayed 15-year-old Lakewood lady is lacking and police are asking for the general public’s assist in discovering her.

Lakewood Police Hailey Marie Morgan

Hailey Marie Morgan was final seen about three:15 p.m. Thursday close to Alameda Excessive Faculty, within the space of South Allison Road and West Louisiana Avenue, police stated in a information launch.

She was carrying a yellow jacket, black shirt, black pants and tennis footwear. Hailey is 5’1” tall and 205 kilos with brown hair and hazel eyes. She speaks with a stutter and has a number of medical circumstances. Hailey has household in Aurora and she or he could also be heading there.

Anybody with data on her whereabouts is requested to name police at 303-980-7300.