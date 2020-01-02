Devendra Fadnavis, Girish Mahajan Denied Giving Me Ticket: Eknath Khadse

Eknath Khadse mentioned that some individuals wished to finish his political profession (File Picture)

Mumbai:

Senior BJP chief Eknath Khadse has alleged that former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and occasion chief Girish Mahajan had been behind denial of ticket to him within the state meeting polls held final yr.

Mr Khadse, whereas chatting with Marathi information channel ABP Majha on Wednesday, additionally mentioned that some individuals wished to finish his political profession.

“I am told by the BJP’s state core committee members that Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan had opposed issuing ticket to me from Muktainagar Assembly seat in Jalgaon district. They even opposed BJP central committee’s willingness to give ticket to me,” Mr Khadse mentioned.

“I was told about it by some core committee members on condition of anonymity,” the previous state minister claimed. Mr Khadse resigned as income minister in 2016 within the then BJP-led authorities over allegations of impropriety in a land deal. He was at the moment the senior-most minister within the Devendra Fadnavis-led Cupboard.

He may by no means return to the Cupboard and was denied ticket by the BJP within the Meeting polls in October final yr.

The occasion, as an alternative, gave the ticket to his daughter Rohini Khadse from Muktainagar. Nonetheless, she misplaced to Shiv Sena insurgent Chandrakant Patil.

“Going by all the developments that have happened so far, it seems like some people were against me and wanted to end my political career. The state BJP gave tickets to those who had no mass support, which is why we fared badly,” Mr Khadse additional advised the information channel.

“Senior BJP leaders from Maharashtra, such as Union minister Nitin Gadkari, were hardly invited for the poll campaign,” he mentioned.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil additionally obtained caught in his personal Meeting constituency, as an alternative of campaigning for the occasion’s candidates throughout the state, he mentioned.

“On the contrary, only Devendra Fadnavis was campaigning across the state. The capability and influence of other senior leaders should have been utilised for the campaign,” Mr Khadse mentioned.

The disgruntled chief final month mentioned he had submitted “proof” in opposition to the leaders liable for the defeat of the occasion nominees in north Maharashtra.

“I have all the proof with names of individuals who are responsible for BJP’s electoral losses (in the region),” he mentioned earlier.

He additionally demanded motion in opposition to these leaders for the BJP’s shrunken tally of 105 seats, as in comparison with 122 in 2014 within the 288-member Meeting.

Mr Khadse has been attempting to regain his place within the BJP since he was pressured to resign as minister.

Aside from him, senior BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Prakash Mehta from Mumbai and Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Vidarbha had been additionally denied tickets within the meeting polls.